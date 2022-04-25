GREENVILLE -- For the second time in three days, Oil City's boys tennis team squared off against Greenville and Jackson Dilks was the lone winner for the Oilers in a 4-1 decision over the homestanding Trojans in Region 1 action on Monday.
After picking up OC's lone win on Saturday against Greenville, Dilks replicated that success, taking down Finn Butcher in No. 3 singles, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
In other solo action, Mason Stephens fell to Anthony Gentile, 6-2, 6-4, and John Pardee dropped a 6-0, 6-3 contest to Isaac Hightower.
Doubles saw Greenville's Bobby Barr and Alex Harcourt take down Eric Goughler and Spencer Greene, 6-1, 6-3, while Saku Fujita and Zach Morgan upended Dylan Bly and Sam Greene to close out the match, 6-0, 6-2.
The Oilers (3-8) will travel to Franklin to take on Rocky Grove today.