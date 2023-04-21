GREENVILLE -- Isaac Hightree, Alex Harcourt and Finn Butcher swept the singles matches to help Greenville pull outa 4-1 victory over Oil City on Friday in Region 1 boys tennis action.
Hightree notched a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Jackson Dilks in No. 1 singles, Harcourt followed with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Spencer Greene at No. 2 while Butcher completed the sweep after a 6-1, 6-0 verdict over Simon Burkett.
The Oilers' line victory came at No. 1 doubles as the tandem of Austin Meehan and Justin Garland recorded a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Zach Morgan and Max Hildebrand. Noah Christner and Blayne Knauf gave the Trojans another win at No. 2 doubles with a 6-0, 6-1 decision over Sam Smith and Harlynn Myers.
Oil City will travel to McDowell on Tuesday.
Rockets take two from Orioles
Lance Enright, Zach Wanton and Torey Bodamer won two singles matches each as Titusville posted a pair of 5-0 wins over homestanding Rocky Grove in Region 1 play.
Enright recorded two wins over Alex Johnston at No. 1 singles by scores of 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5 in he first match and 8-1 in the second match. Wanton posted a pair of wins over Tyler Thompson at No. 2 singles by scores of 6-0, 6-1 in the first match and 8-0 in the second match. Bodamer defeated Brianna Barnett by scores of 4-6, 6-1, 6-0 and Keynann Nye by a score of 8-0.
In doubles, the Rockets' top duo of Andrew Mott and Chloe Preston notched a 6-2, 6-2 win over Andrew Young and Miranda Gardiner and an 8-0 decision over Cailyn Monaco and Chloe Kahl. Titusville's No. 2 tandem of Aubree Colie and Alana Jackson came away with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Monaco and Kahl and received a forfeit win in the second match.
Titusville will host Kennedy Catholic on Monday.