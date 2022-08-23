Grove City 5, Franklin 0
GROVE CITY -- Franklin's girls tennis team suffered a 5-0 Region 1 sweep at the hands of Grove City in the season's opening showdown for both squads.
In singles play, Macy Matson upended Alysa Rial, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 1 while Jane Coulter bested Leaha Rial, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 2 and Cana Severson downed Alex Nardozzi, 6-0, 6-0, at No. 3.
The Eagles also benefited from forfeits in both of the doubles contests with Emily Williams and Ella West picking up the victory as the first team and Joella Bandi and Ava Dlugonski as the second.
"Our team has been working hard throughout the summer, and we are excited to get the season started," said Grove City coach Michael Coulter.