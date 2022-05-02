Oil City's boys tennis team bumped its record up to 6-10 on the season Monday with a 4-1 decision over visiting Meadville in non-region tennis action.
On the singles side, Mason Stephens dropped Luke Burgess 6-3, 6-1 in the No. 1 spot while Jackson Dilks blanked Braydon Hargenrader 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. At No. 2, OC's John Pardee fell to Kevin Elwell, 7-6 (9-7), 7-5.
The Oilers also swept the doubles contests with the duo of Eric Goughler and Spencer Greene upending Kailani Kawatu and Megan Willis, 6-2, 6-4, while Dylan Bly and Sam Smith finished off the victory with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Wynn Howard and Ella Stewart.
Oil City will host Titusville today to close out its home schedule.