HERMITAGE -- Leaha Rial recorded the only win of the day for the Franklin girls tennis team as it dropped a 4-1 decision to homestanding Hickory on Tuesday in Region 1 action.
Rial came away with a victory in No. 2 singles with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 decision over Kara Leonard.
But, it was all Hornets the rest of the way as Liz Gingras notched a 6-1, 6-2 verdict over Alysa Rial at No. 1 singles and Ava Garrett notched a 6-0, 6-2 win over Abby Wolfe at No. 3 singles.
Hickory also swept both doubles matches as the top tandem of Kelly Welton and Julia Missory rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Angelina Wofford and Ruth Riddle while the No. 2 tandem of Grace Roshala and Abbey Snyder recorded a 6-0, 6-0 decision over Brooke Habbyshaw and Jasmine Stewart.
Franklin will host Greenville on Tuesday.
Greenville 5, Oil City 0
Greenville's Lily Butcher, Summer Stitt and Ada Wentling notched straight-set victories on Tuesday as the Trojans rolled to a 5-0 road win over Oil City in Region 1 girls tennis action.
At No. 1 singles, Butcher defeated Oil City's Kiera Carll, 6-1, 6-3, and Stitt followed at No. 2 with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Gracie Singleton. Wentling then sealed up the team win by stopping Natalie Arnink, 6-4, 6-3.
The Trojans also swept the doubles events as the No. 1 tandem of Addie Kraeling and Brooke Wilkerson were 6-1, 6-3 winners over Maddy Stephens and Maggie VanWormer while the No. 2 squad of Olivia Walker and Hannah McKinney downed Mackenzie Canaan and Lauren Caralla, 6-1, 6-0.
Oil City, now 1-3 overall and 1-2 in the region, will play at Grove City on Thursday.