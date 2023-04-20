Oil City's boys tennis team dropped to 3-5 on the campaign after falling to visiting Hickory, 4-1, in a Region 1 clash on Thursday evening.
Jackson Dilks provided the lone victory, rallying past Blake Herring for 6-4, 6-4 in the No. 1 singles contest.
In other singles action, OC's Dylan Bly lost a 6-0, 6-0 decision to CJ Myers at No. 2 and Sam Smith was on the wrong end of a 6-2, 6-2 match against Jake Scarvell at No. 3.
Doubles play saw Simon Burkett and Austin Meehan stumble against Paul Spielvogle and Trevor Borowicz, 6-0, 6-3, while Justin Garland and Harlynn Myers fell to Kory Semanco and Noah Belcher, 6-0, 6-0.
The Oilers will be back in action today when they host Greenville.
TRACK & FIELD
Bulldogs sweep Knights
Franklin's Gage Haniwalt and Nate Pfennigwerth each won three events, but it wasn't enough as the Knights fell at home to Meadville, 84-66, in a Region 3 meet. The Bulldogs also took the girls meet, 129-20.
Haniwalt captured the 800 run and was also a member of the victorious 1,600 and 3,200 relays while Pfennigwerth, who was also on the 1,600 relay, added first-place finishes in both the 110 and 300 hurdles.
Cam Smith (400, 1,600 relay) was a double winner for the Knights, who also received wins from Ethan Knapp (3,200), Gauge Gierlach (3,200 relay), Easton Adamczyk (3,200 relay), Calan Hollis (3,200 relay) and Bryson Watson (1,600 relay).
Dontae Burnett won the 200 and long jump to pace Meadville.
Franklin's girls received first-place finishes from Isabel Griffin in the 3,200 run and Olivia Rondinelli in the high jump.
Double winners for the Bulldgos were Marley Rodax (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Megan Puleio (800, 1,600), Payton Costello (shot put, discus) and Marlaya McCoy (100, 200).