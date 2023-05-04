BOYS TENNIS
Meadville 4, Rock Grove 1
The duo of Brianna Barnett and Miranda Gardner picked up a hard-fought doubles victory, but it would be Rocky Grove's lone win in a 4-1 defeat at the hands of visiting Meadville in non-region boys tennis action.
Competing at No. 1 doubles, Barnett and Gardner earned a 7-6 victory (with a 7-5 tiebreaker) over the Bulldogs Chuck Koerner and Sadie Gary in the first set before claiming the decision with a 7-5 second set.
Meadville's Kyle Buttray and Sydney Germanoski won the second doubles contest by forfeit, while in singles play, Kevin Elwell upended Alex Johnston, 6-0, 6-1, Brooke Hart bested Andrew Young, 6-2, 6-0, and Phillip Randolph held off Tyler Thompson, 6-5 (7-2).
Grove City 5, Oil City 0
GROVE CITY -- Oil City fell to 3-9 on the season after dropping a 5-0 decision on the hardcourt to homestanding Grove City in Region 1 play.
Singles action saw OC's Jackson Dilks fall to Ryan Waugaman, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4), Dylan Bly lose to Caleb Baumgartner, 6-1, 6-1, and Spencer Greene succumb to Landon Mercer, 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, Shane Cavolo and Landon Schofield upended Simon Burkett and Sam Smith, 6-2, 6-2, while Pierson Badowksi and Noah Bovard completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Austin Meehan and Justin Garland.
The Oilers will hit the road to take on Erie High today.