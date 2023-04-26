BOY TENNIS
Meadville 4, Rocky Grove 1
MEADVILLE -- Brianna Barnett came away with the lone win for the Rocky Grove boys tennis team in a 4-1 loss to Meadville in a non-region match.
Barnett posted a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Brooke Hart in No. 3 singles, but it was all Bulldogs after that as they won the other two singles matches and both doubles matches in straight sets.
Kevin Elwell notched a 6-2, 6-0 decision over Alex Johnston in No. 1 singles while Greg Sklenar followed with a 6-2, 6-2 verdict over Tyler Thompson in the No. 2 match.
In doubles, the Bulldogs' top tandem of Chuck Koerner and Philip Randolph came away with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Miranda Gardner and Cailyn Monaco while the No. 2 duo of Iris Andracki and Kyle Buttray recorded a 6-3, 6-1 decision over Chloe Kahl and Keynann Nye.
Rocky Grove will play the Bulldogs again on Monday at home.
Greenville 5, Oil City 0
GREENVILLE -- Isaac Hightree, Alex Harcourt and Finn Butcher swept the singles matches to help Greenville post a 5-0 win over visiting Oil City in a Region 1 match.
Hightree recorded a 6-1, 6-2 win over Jackson Dilks in No. 1 singles, Harcourt followed with a 6-0, 6-2 decision at No. 2 while Butcher completed the sweep behind a 6-3, 6-2 verdict over Spencer Greene at No. 3.
In doubles, the Trojan's No. 1 duo of Saku Fajita and Bryce Stefanowicz notched a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Simon Burkett and Austin Meehan while the No.2 tandem of Zach Morgan and Noah Christner came away with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Sam Smith and Justin Garland.
Oil City (3-8) will host Titusville on Monday.