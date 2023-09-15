Erie High's Enisa Siljkovic, Riley Gloystein and MacKenzie Bruce picked up straight-set singles' victories on Friday afternoon to lead the Royals to a 5-0 road win over Oil City in a non-region girls tennis match.
Siljkovic got the Royals started by blanking OC's Kiera Call, 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Gloystein followed with a 6-1, 6-0 triumph over Gracie Singleton at No. 2. Bruce then sealed up the team win with a 6-3, 6-0 decision over Natalie Arnink at No. 3.
Erie High also took the two doubles' matches as well. At No. 1, Merisha Tamang and Tristyn Righi outlasted Alex Power and Syd Miller, 6-0, 6-3 while at No. 2, Arden Claudio and Eliza Borczon shut out Lauren Caralla and MacKenzie Canaan, 6-0, 6-0.
Oil City (1-7) will next host Hickory at 3:30 p.m. on Monday.