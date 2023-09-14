Wilmington 5, Oil City
NEW WILMINGTON -- Oil City fell to 1-5 on the season after a 5-0 loss to homestanding Wilmington in Region 1 play.
Natalie Arnink put up the biggest fight for OC at No. 3 singles, forcing three sets against Elizabeth Bersett, but falling 6-2, 3-6, 7-5.
In other singles play, Mary Matyasovsky blanked Kiera Carll, 6-0, 6-0, in the No. 1 match while Megan Blasko upended Gracie Singleton, 6-1, 6-1, at No. 2.
Doubles action saw the duo of Annalise Ramirez and Linnea Funari take down Maddy Stephens and Alex Power, 6-3, 6-2, before completing the sweep with Ami Hatch and Michaela Fishel downing Sydney Miller and Mackenzie Canaan, 6-2, 6-0.
The Oilers will host Erie today.