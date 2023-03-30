The Creative Ventures Project was developed by ARTS Oil City, Oil City Main Street, and the Arts Revitalization Committee in 2022 after ARTS Oil City received a PA Council on the Arts Creative Sector Advancement Project grant, one of only three awarded in the state.
Grant funds will be used during 2023 to support art initiatives and creative ventures in the community, as well as the Artist Relocation Program to assist with expenses artists incur in moving to Oil City. Grant applications will be accepted until Sept. 1.