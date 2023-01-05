They said it Jan 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.”Walt Disney American animator, film producer and entrepreneur Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Special Editions Special Editions United Way High School Basketball Christmas Coloring Book Hunting Creative Cookbook 2 Creative Cookbook 1 Halloween Party Planner Applefest 2022 Most Viewed Articles Franklin High School student killed in crash Grand opening is Thursday for new OC bakery Lots of uncertainty as fate of Cranberry Mall theaters up in air Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about suspect in the University of Idaho homicides Physician McCandless brings long medical career to a close Familiar face in community stepping down at state police Taiwanese president calls on China to resume bilateral talks Police & Fire Calls - Dec. 30 Physician McCandless brings long medical career to a close Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle in connection with woman's death