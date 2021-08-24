Thomas G. “Tom” Och, 77, of Greenville, formerly of West Freedom, passed away early Sunday morning Aug, 22, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness and surrounded by his close-knit family.
Born in Petrolia on Nov. 6, 1943, he was the son of the late Gerald C. and Claire Colbert Ochs. Tom was reared in the village of West Freedom by his loving grandparents, Maurice and Laura Ochs.
Living in West Freedom, he attended and graduated from Allegheny-Clarion Valley School District. He had resided in Greenville since 1965.
He retired in 2000 from Penn Power having worked with that utility company for 36 years.
Surviving is his wife, the former Diane E.Troutman, whom he married Feb. 14, 1964; three daughters: Julia (Sid) Versaci of Marietta, Ga., Leah (Ken) Stephens of Carolina Beach, N.C., and Katherine (companion Brian Feher) Ochs, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; grandchildren Kayla (Zach) Byers and Matthew Smith as well as nieces and nephews; sisters: Margie (Bob) Sonoga of Mission Viejo, Calf., and Mary Ochs and Monica Krevy, both of Pittsburgh.
He is also survived by brothers-in-law: Paul (Mary Lou) Troutman of Callensburg and David (Janet) Troutman of Rimersburg; and sisters-in-law Shirley Troutman Heeter of Parker and Von Weckerly of Callensburg.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker., and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The funeral will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be held at Callensburg Cemetery.
To view/send condolences, flowers, sympathy cards visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.