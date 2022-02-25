SHARON -- Franklin sophomore Cael Dailey and a trio of Cochranton seniors -- Jack Martinec, Stetson Boozer and Louden Gledhill -- all advanced to the semifinals of the District 10 Class 2A Wrestling Championships, which got underway Friday night at Sharon High School.
Three other Franklin wrestlers, along with seven Cochranton matmen, remain alive in the wrestlebacks. Action will continue today at 9 a.m.
Dailey, now 19-7 on the season, picked up a pair of victories at 106 pounds on Friday, pinning Girard's Elijah Lazar in 39 seconds in his opening bout before handing Cochranton's Kyle Lantz a 4-2 loss in the quarterfinals. Dailey will take on Saegertown's Carter Beck in today's semifinals.
Martinec, wrestling at 132 pounds, received a first-round bye before pinning Titusville's Nate Stearns in 1:04 in the quarters. He will put his 27-4 record on the line in today's semis against Hickory's Cody Miller.
Boozer, now 27-6 on the year, notched a pair of major decisions at 160 pounds. He opened by beating Greenville's Mason Moore, 13-5, and followed it up with a 12-1 romp over Sharpsville's Josh Divens. Boozer will tangle with Conneaut Area's Collin Hearn in the semis.
Gledhill also received a bye at 172 pounds and then rolled to a 9-3 decision over Clayton Smith of Commodore Perry in the quarters. Gledhill, 26-7, will square off against Jalen Wagner of Reynolds today in the semis.
Also alive in the consolation bracket for coach John Heckathorne's Knights are Jonah Heckathorne (160), Kadin Karns (215) and Kanyon Crawford (285).
Jonah Heckathorne (22-15) went 1-1 on the day, opening with a 9-0 major decision over Maplewood's Gregory Raoe before dropping a 16-0 technical fall to Hearn in the quarterfinals. He will face Ryan Slupski of Iroquois in the second round on consys today.
Karns (19-15) dropped his only bout of the day, falling 4-3 to John Duran of Fort LeBoeuf. His opponent today in the consys will be Mike Spires of Seneca.
Crawford was pinned in 35 seconds by Zach Baldwin of Girard in his opening bout, but he bounced back with a pin of his own in the first round of consolations. He flattened Nate Ransom of Northwestern in 2:18 to improve to 7-15 on the season. He will meet Hickory's Nick Maule today in the second round.
The seven other wrestlers alive for coach John Svirbly's Cardinals include Lantz (106), Daylend Schlosser (113), Blake Foulk (126), Stephen Martinec (138), Willis Morrell (145), Nathan Albert (160) and Ramy Sample (285).
Before losing 4-2 to Dailey in the quarters, Lantz (22-7) pinned Brayden Ranalli of Reynolds in 46 seconds. He will take on Griffin Williams of Eisenhower today.
After getting a first-round bye, Schlosser (17-13) was pinned in 1:01 of his quarterfinal bout with Mercer's Carter Wise. His next opponent will be Micah Rodriguez of Northwestern).
Foulk (20-13) also was pinned in his only bout of the day, falling to Hickory's Timmy Krivosh in 1:44. Next up is Slippery Rock's Zane Lynch.
Stephen Martinec opened with a pin of Conneaut Area's Mitchell Blood in 3:29 before getting pinned in the quarterfinals by Grove City's Cody Hamilton in 5:23. Martinec (18-5) will tangle with Kyle Huya of Cambridge Springs today.
Morrell also went 1-1 on the day. He was pinned by Sharpsville's Caullin Summers in 3:06 before rebounding with a pin in 3:35 over Avry Ryhal of Mercer. Now 20-15 on the year, Morrell will next face Corry's Trey Proper.
Albert (4-11) followed Morrell's route as he was pinned in his first bout by Kane Kettering of Reynolds in 51 seconds, but he stayed alive with a 7-4 decision over Franklin's Cael Ziegler in the first round of consolations. Luke Gentile of Greenville awaits today.
Ziegler, who was also pinned by Union City's Clay Thomas in 1:45 of his opening bout, finished the season with a 14-14 record.
Sample opened his day with a 7-3 decision over Greenville's Malachi Hyde, but was sent to the consolation bracket after dropping a tough 2-1 decision to Sharon's Mike Mazurek in the quarterfinals. Sample (18-13) will next face Garrett Hodak of Cambridge Springs.