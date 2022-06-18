For most of us, time seems to fly by at a rapid pace. Then there are those rare people who appear as if time has stood still and they continue to do what they’ve always done.
Such is the case with two of Franklin softball’s most legendary figures over the past several decades — Herb Bigley and Bob Usoff.
It’s hard to believe that Bigley turned 70 this past Thursday while Usoff is still going strong at 91.
Bigley, who coached and watched thousands of Venango County athletes, including myself, over the past 50-plus years, continues to serve as president of the Franklin men’s softball league, a post he’s held for as long as I can remember.
And Usoff, according to sources, was recently coerced into suiting up and playing again in the Oil City 55-Plus Softball League.
Like the Energizer Bunny, these two guys simply don’t slow down.
Bigley will be one of several former players and friends who will be attending a party in honor of Usoff, which will be held tonight at the residence of Jim Hedglin.
Bigley and Hedglin, along with Jerry Cochran and Dale Klingensmith, felt it was “time” to celebrate Usoff’s 91st birthday by inviting his friends, family and former playing buddies for a night of food, fun and reminiscing.
I had heard that Bob had finally hung up his cleats last year, but apparently, those rumors were false. According to Cochran, “Red” was talked into returning to the diamond and he was back on the field this past Wednesday.
In a Nifty at 90 article, Bob’s son Joe noted that his father began playing softball when he was 7, so it’s a safe bet that Mr. Usoff has played the game for NINE decades ... that’s just unfathomable!!
Aside from his obvious love and passion for the sport, the thing I remember most about Bob was his demeanor. His zeal and competitive spirit on the field were surpassed only by his endearing humbleness off the diamond.
Some of the other former softball greats that will be on hand to celebrate with their old friend include Jim Haggerty, Dave Hasson, Bay Lawrence, Jimmy Lee and Dick Kiskadden.
Seems like a party that may last into the wee hours of the morning. Then again, time really doesn’t matter when you’re surrounded by some very special people — like Bigley and Usoff.
