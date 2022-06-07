Timeline for film’s release
Filmmaker David Grabias said his Artifact Studio’s yet-to-be-named documentary is expected to film into at least early next year, and it will be at least another year before it is released. The documentary will likely go to outlets such as film festivals and public television, along with distribution to libraries and universities.
{child_tagline}
Luka Krneta, news editor of The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at (814) 677-8367 or at lukakrneta.thederrick@gmail.com.
{/child_tagline}