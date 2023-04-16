PITTSBURGH -- Under the bright lights of PNC Park, Titusville's baseball team took to the field to square off against Athens Area (Georgia), but dropped a 3-1 decision in the non-region contest on Saturday night.
Coach Roy Schweitzer's Rockets (6-2 overall) struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double from Jaxon Covell that plated Nate Stearns, who had earlier reached on an error. But, Athens responded with two runs in the home half of the frame on a run-scoring single by Mason Lister and an RBI double by Lucas Kraft.
Lister, who also started on the mound, added a run-scoring triple in the third to give him all the offense he would need as he only allowed one hit -- a single to Hunter Thomas -- without giving up a walk or run the rest of the way in earning the mound win, tossing a complete-game two-hitter. He finished with four strikeouts.
Kasen Neely and Kam Mong each saw time on the mound for the Rockets. Neely started and worked three innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Mong pitched the final two frames, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and one walk.
Titusville will travel to Slippery Rock today.
Union/A-C Valley 12, Reynolds 0
FOXBURG -- Sebastian Link fired a five-inning no-hitter while he also singled and drove in three runs as Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley blanked visiting Reynolds, 12-0, in five innings in non-conference action.
Coach John Irwin's Falcon Knights plated a run in the first frame, but erupted for 11 runs in the third stanza to bring an early end to the contest.
Link kept the Raiders' bats at bay as he struck out four and walked one in his five-inning stint on the mound.
Lane Bauer led the offense with three singles, two runs scored and an RBI, Trey Fleming collected a triple, a single, three runs scored and two RBIs, Caden Burns singled twice and drove in a pair of runs, Chase Ruth doubled while Bailey Crissman and Adrian Schmoll each added a single. Zach Cooper and Seth Best chipped in with an RBI apiece.
Union/A-C Valley will host Clarion on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Hickory 7, Franklin 6
Despite sporting a 5-0 lead after four innings of play, Franklin's girls softball team dropped a 7-6 decision to visiting Hickory on Saturday in Region 4 action.
Coach Chad Hoobler's Knights (6-2 overall) plated two runs in the second inning and three more in the third to open up their five-run advantage, but the Hornets fought back behind a three-run fifth frame and a four-run seventh stanza. Franklin added a run in the home half of the seventh, but its late rally stalled there.
Gabby Wimer powered the Knights by going 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs while Kirsten Hicks tripled and drove in a run. Autumn Fitzgerald singled and knocked in a run while Jillian Ewing also had an RBI. Sydni Hoobler singled twice while Rilee Hanna and Abby Boland each added a single.
Lydia Hallas led the Hornets with three singles while Loren Myers and Layla McClung each had a double and a single.
Trinity Edge took the loss in the circle as she allowed seven runs, two earned, on 10 hits with 10 strikeouts and two walks in seven innings.
Franklin will travel to Sharon on Tuesday.
Jamestown 7, Oil City 2
Miranda Biles tossed a four-hitter while she also added two hits and scored two runs in leading Jamestown to a 7-2 victory over homestanding Oil City in a Region 4 matchup.
The game was scoreless through the first two frames, but the Muskies took control of the game with two runs in the third and four more in the fourth. The Oilers answered with solo runs in the fourth and sixth frames, but they could get no closer as Jamestown tacked on an insurance run in the seventh to set the final tally.
Biles went the distance in the circle, allowing two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
Sophia Garmong and Maddie Wenner had two singles apiece for the Oilers (4-4 overall, 3-4 R4) with Garmong scoring both of the team's runs and Wenner driving in a run. Shay Whittemore also had an RBI.
Reese Schaller led the Muskies (7-1, 5-0) with a double, a home run and four RBIs while Josie Pfaff and Savannah Thurber each cracked a double.
Whittemore and Garmong each saw time in the circle for the Oilers as they combined to allow seven runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
Oil City will travel to Hickory on Tuesday.