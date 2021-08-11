Today is Wednesday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year.
Today’s Highlight in History:
On Aug. 11, 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.
On this date:
In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In 1964, the Beatles movie “A Hard Day’s Night” had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1984, at the Los Angeles Olympics, American runner Mary Decker fell after colliding with South African-born British competitor Zola Budd in the 3,000-meter final; Budd finished seventh.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton named Army Gen. John Shalikashvili to be the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, succeeding the retiring Gen. Colin Powell.
In 1997, President Bill Clinton made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (However, the U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the veto as unconstitutional.)
In 2006, TV talk show host Mike Douglas died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on his 81st birthday.
In 2009, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sister of President John F. Kennedy and founder of the Special Olympics, died at age 88.
In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams, 63, died in Tiburon, California.