At Rocky Grove, the boys and girls tournament will feature eight varsity games over two days. On Friday, the event will begin with the Oil City girls meeting Titusville at 4 p.m. followed by the Titusville boys facing Maplewood at around 5:30 p.m. The Oriole girls will face Cranberry at 7 p.m. with the Rocky Grove boys meeting the Berry boys at 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the consolation and championship games for the boys tournament will be held at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, while the girls times are scheduled for 1 and 4 p.m.
But, those two tournaments are just the tip of the iceberg as area boys teams will also be competing at tourneys at Keystone, Allegheny-Clarion Valley, Brookville, Sheffield, Lakeview and Redbank Valley. Meanwhile, area girls teams will also be competing in tournaments at Brookville, Brockway, Karns City, Warren, Grove City and Windber.
