at Clarion-Limestone
BOYS
REDBANK VALLEY 90, C-L 51
3,200 relay — Redbank Valley.
110 hurdles — Buzza (CL) 20.8, Megnin (CL), Monnoyer (CL).
100 — Kahle (RV) 10.9, Ortz (RV), Hunter (CL).
1,600 — Fricko (RV) 5:15, Rankin (CL), Keihl (CL).
400 — Byers (RV) 56.7, Hepfl (CL), Byers (RV).
400 relay — Redbank Valley 44.1.
300 hurdles — Shick (RV) 47.1, Megnin (CL), Buzza (CL).
800 — Barnett (RV) 2:28, Keihl (CL), Shrecengost (RV).
200 — Kahle (RV) 23.9, Burke (CL), McKinley (CL).
3,200 — Keihl (CL) 13:01, Coleman (CL), Gavin (RV).
1,600 relay — Redbank Valley 4:13.
Long jump — Ortz (RV) 22-3.75, Byers (RV), Burke (CL).
Triple jump — Ortz (RV) 41-5.5, Barrett (RV), Fiscus (CL).
High jump — Burke (CL) 5-6, Gourley (RV), Bish (RV).
Shot put — Wagner (RV) 47-1, Delp (RV), Hummell (CL).
Discus — Wagner (RV) 166-11, Hummell (CL), Delp (RV).
Javelin — Hummell (CL) 150-10, Shick (RV), Barrett (RV).
Pole vault — Not held.
at Clarion-Limestone
GIRLS
REDBANK VALLEY 92, C-L 49
3,200 relay — C-L 11:55.
100 hurdles — Ferguson (CL) 19.2, Aaron (CL), Minich (RV).
100 — Knapp (CL) 14.5, Wadding (RV), Crissman (RV).
1,600 — Jackson (CL) 6:04, Coulson (CL), Barnett (RV).
400 — Harmon (RV) 1:03.6, Shoemaker (RV), Knapp (CL).
400 relay — Redbank Valley 57.07.
300 hurdles — Hageter (RV) 55.8, Aaron (CL), Bonanno (RV).
800 — Jackson (CL) 2:42.5, Radaker (CL), Rankin (RV).
200 — Harmon (RV) 26.7, Bonanno (RV), Knapp (CL).
3,200 — Coulson (CL) 16:04.3, Radaker (CL), Barrett (RV).
1,600 relay — Redbank Valley.
Long jump — Huffman (RV) 14-5, Rizzo (RV), Henry (RV).
Triple jump — Huffman (RV) 30-3.5, Kirkpatrick (RV), Rizzo (RV).
High jump — Harmon (RV) 4-11, Bladel (RV), Dunkle (CL).
Shot put — Kemmer (RV) 27-10, Edmonds (RV), Himes (RV).
Discus — Hagan (RV) 89-8, Edmonds (RV), Kemmer (RV).
Javelin — Huffman (RV) 109-10, Hagan (RV), Snyder (CL).
Pole vault — Not held.
