at North Clarion
BOYS
NORTH CLARION 100, KEYSTONE 50
3,200 relay — North Clarion (Guth, Wilshire, Sliker, McFarland) 9:18.6.
110 hurdles — Burford (NC) 16.6, Thomas (NC), Lambert (NC).
100 — Burford (NC) 11.5,m Hotchkiss (NC), Naser (NC).
1,600 — Hansford (K) 5:00.3, Wilshire (NC), McFarland (NC).
400 — Hotchkiss (NC) 54.5, Reyes (K), Keenen (NC).
400 relay — North Clarion (Lerch, Naser, Hotchkiss, Burford) 46.3.
300 hurdles — Thomas (NC) 48.0, Winters (K), Crompton (K).
800 — Sliker (NC) 2:16, Wilshire (NC), Henry (K).
200 — Hotchkiss (NC) 24.9, Lerch (NC), Keenen (NC).
3,200 — Hansford (K) 10:56, McFarland (NC), J. Turner (NC).
1,600 relay — North Clarion (G. Aaron, Keenen, Quinn, Sliker) 4:16.
Long jump — Lerch (NC) 19-4.5, Albright (K), Guth (NC).
Triple jump — Burford (NC) 36-9, Graham (K), Guth (NC).
High jump — Lambert (NC) 5-4, Brown (NC), Weaver (K).
Shot put — Beal (K) 41-9.5, Hindman (NC), Naser (NC).
Discus — Beal (K) 110-9, Pack (NC), Rudesyle (NC).
Javelin — Albright (K) 124-2, Reyes (K), Slaugenhaupt (K).
Pole vault — Fescenmyer (K) 9-0, Quinn (NC), Winters (K).
GIRLS
KEYSTONE 92, NORTH CLARION 68
3,200 relay — North Clarion 12:13.
100 hurdles — Patrick (K) 18.0, Cotton (K), Beary (K).
100 — Sell (K) 13.3, Sherbine (NC), Kline (NC).
1,600 — Heller (K) 6:31.8, O'Toole (NC), Jov. Kinsler (K).
400 — Winters (K) 1:10.5, Copenhaver (NC), S. Bell (K).
400 relay — Keystone (winters, Patrick, Albright, Sell) 53.6.
300 hurdles — Beary (K) 1:00.3, Shirey (NC), Traister (K).
800 — Babington (NC) 2:43.6, Jov. Kinsler (K), Bish (K).
200 — Sell (K) 28.0, Kline (NC), Sterner (K).
3,200 — Heller (K) 14:27.81, O'Toole (NC), Cunningham (NC).
1,600 relay — North Clarion 4:43.1.
Long jump — Albright (K) 14-10, Sterner (K), Plummer (K).
Triple jump — Patrick (K) 31-2.5, Plummer (K), Durish (NC).
High jump — (tie) Plummer (K) and Hannold (NC) 4-3, Brinkley (NC).
Shot put — Bowser (K) 32-7, Armstrong (NC), J. Bell (K).
Discus — Siegel (NC) 77-7, J. Bell (K), Bowser (K).
Javelin — Sherbine (NC) 80-1, Apel (K), Fulton (K).
Pole vault — Cotton (K) 6-6, Scheftic (NC), Durish (NC).
