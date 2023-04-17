at Moniteau
BOYS
NORTH CLARION 82, MONITEAU 67
3,200 relay — North Clarion (Wilshire, Nicewonger, Sliker, McFarland), 11:16.
110 hurdles — Burford (NC), 17.5; Thomas (NC); Lambert (NC).
100 — Hotchkiss (NC), 12.2; Campbell (M); Shaffer (NC).
1,600 — McFarland (NC), 5:14; Nicewonger (NC); Wilshire (NC).
400 — Thompson (M), 1:00.7; Beachem (M); Aaron (NC).
400 relay — North Clarion (Lerch, N. Naser, Hotchkiss, Burford), 46.8.
300 hurdles — Beachum (M), 47.9; Thomas (NC); Young (M).
800 — Sliker (NC), 2:21; McFarland (NC); Wilshire (NC).
200 — Grossman (M), 26.4; Thompson (M); Keenan (NC).
3,200 — McFarland (NC), 11:45; Nicewonger (NC); Rasmussen (M).
1,600 relay — Moniteau, 4:10.
Long jump — Lerch (NC), 17-6; Shaffer (NC); Brown (M).
Triple jump — Burford (NC); Guth (NC).
High jump — Shaffer (NC), 5-4; Lambert (NC); Beachem (M).
Shot put — Martino (M), 40-10.5; Boozell (M); Hindman (NC).
Discus — Campbell (M); Martino (M); Rudesyle (NC).
Javelin — Moniteau wins top three. No names or distances reported.
Pole vault — Moniteau wins top three. No names or heights reported.
GIRLS
MONITEAU 108, NORTH CLARION 42
3,200 relay — North Clarion (G. Babington, S. Babington, Cunningham, Guth), 13:44.
100 hurdles — A. Pry (M), 17.7; Ryan (M); D. Pry (M).
100 — Zendron (M), 13.6; Sherbine (NC); Kline (NC).
1,600 — Jewart (M), 6:17; Cunningham (NC); Boddorf (NC).
400 — Zendron (M), 62.3; Fair (NC); Staab (M).
400 relay — Moniteau (Ryan, Reott, Ealy, Long), 66.0.
300 hurdles — A. Pry (M), 53.4; Ryan (M); D. Pry (M).
800 — G. Babington (NC), 2:52; S. Babington (NC); Jewart (M).
200 — Zendron (M), 28.6; Fair (NC); Reott (M).
3,200 — Cunningham (NC), 16:04; Hartle (M).
1,600 relay — North Clarion (G. Babington, S. Babington, Fair, Guth), 5:22.2.
Long jump — Deprano (M), 15-7.25; Kelly (M); Baptiste (M).
Triple jump — Deprano (M), 28-4; Kelly (M); Durish (NC).
High jump — Long (M), 4-3; Arblaster (M); Hartle (M).
Shot put — Stewart (M), 34-0.5; Armstrong (NC); Covert (M).
Discus — Stewart (M), 88-8; Covert (M); Siegel (NC).
Javelin — Sankey (M), 92-10; Covert (M); Young (M).
Pole vault — Ryan (M), 7-6; Jewart (M); Baptiste (M).