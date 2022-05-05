at Cranberry
BOYS
CRANBERRY 95, NORTH CLARION 55
3,200 relay — Cranberry (Co. Miller, Seybert, Ch. Miller, Fox), 9:16.
110 hurdles — Wry (C), 17.8; Gourley (NC); Thomas (NC).
100 — Hotchkiss (NC), 11.32; Johnston (NC); Naser (NC).
1,600 — McFarland (NC), 5:15; Heath (C); Kapp (C),
400 — Fox (C); DeLong (C); Sliker (NC).
400 relay — North Clarion (Lerch, Hotchkiss, Naser, Johnston), 46.21.
300 hurdles — Wry (C), 43.99; Ch. Miller (C); Kapp (C).
800 — Fox (C), 2:24; Co. Miller (C); Kapp (C).
200 — Hotchkiss (NC), 23.63; Wry (C); Johnston (NC).
3,200 — McFarland (NC), 12.39; Heath (C); I. Miller (C).
1,600 relay — Cranberry (Fox, DeLong, Ch. Miller, Bell), 3:49.
Long jump — Seybert (C), 18-9.5; Johnston (NC); Lerch (NC).
Triple jump — Gourley (NC), 36-10; Verdill (NC): Bunyak (C).
High jump — Shaffer (NC), 5-2; DeLong (C); Heath (C).
Shot put — Woolcock (C), 41-3.5; Milford (C); Schill (NC).
Discus — Shultz (C), 86-8; Oliver (C); Schiffer (C).
Javelin — Pearsall (C), 140-9; Oliver (C); Rudesyle (NC).
Pole vault — Wenner (C), 11-6; Ch. Miller (C); Finch (C).
