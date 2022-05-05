at Cranberry

BOYS

CRANBERRY 95, NORTH CLARION 55

3,200 relay — Cranberry (Co. Miller, Seybert, Ch. Miller, Fox), 9:16.

110 hurdles — Wry (C), 17.8; Gourley (NC); Thomas (NC).

100 — Hotchkiss (NC), 11.32; Johnston (NC); Naser (NC).

1,600 — McFarland (NC), 5:15; Heath (C); Kapp (C),

400 — Fox (C); DeLong (C); Sliker (NC).

400 relay — North Clarion (Lerch, Hotchkiss, Naser, Johnston), 46.21.

300 hurdles — Wry (C), 43.99; Ch. Miller (C); Kapp (C).

800 — Fox (C), 2:24; Co. Miller (C); Kapp (C).

200 — Hotchkiss (NC), 23.63; Wry (C); Johnston (NC).

3,200 — McFarland (NC), 12.39; Heath (C); I. Miller (C).

1,600 relay — Cranberry (Fox, DeLong, Ch. Miller, Bell), 3:49.

Long jump — Seybert (C), 18-9.5; Johnston (NC); Lerch (NC).

Triple jump — Gourley (NC), 36-10; Verdill (NC): Bunyak (C).

High jump — Shaffer (NC), 5-2; DeLong (C); Heath (C).

Shot put — Woolcock (C), 41-3.5; Milford (C); Schill (NC).

Discus — Shultz (C), 86-8; Oliver (C); Schiffer (C).

Javelin — Pearsall (C), 140-9; Oliver (C); Rudesyle (NC).

Pole vault — Wenner (C), 11-6; Ch. Miller (C); Finch (C).

0
0
0
0
0