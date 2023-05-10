at Knox

BOYS

KEYSTONE 80, REDBANKL VALLEY 70

KEYSTONE 105, CLARION-LIMESTONE 45

3,200 relay — Redbank Valley 9:23.28.

110 hurdles — Hogue (K) 20.3, Hartle (K), Monnoyer (CL).

100 — Kahle (RV) 11.6, Hunter (CL), McKinley (CL).

1,600 — Hansford (K) 5:00.10, Kiehl (CL), Fricko (RV).

400 — Byers (RV) 55.42, Reyes (K), Gourley (RV).

400 relay — Redbank Valley 44.68.

300 hurdles — Shick (RV) 48.0, Winters (K) , Megnin (CL).

800 —Rankin (CL) 2:16, Barnett (RV), Henry (K).

200 — McKinley (CL) 25.28, Hunter (CL), Winters (K).

3,200 — Hansford (K), Crompton (K), Fescenmyer (K).

1,600 relay — Redbank Valley 3:43.63.

Long jump — Ortz (RV) 19-11, Albright (K), Burke (CL).

Triple jump — Ortz (RV) 43-1.5, Albright (K), Graham (K).

High jump —Albright (K) 5-10, George (RV), Gourley (RV).

Shot put — Wagner (RV) 49-0.75, Delp (RV), Beal (K).

Discus — Wagner (RV) 165-9, Beal (K), Delp (RV).

Javelin — Hummell (CL) 164-7, Albright (K), Shick (RV).

Pole vault — Fescenmyer (K) 8-0, Henry (K), Slaugenhaupt (K).

0
0
0
0
0