at Knox
BOYS
KEYSTONE 80, REDBANKL VALLEY 70
KEYSTONE 105, CLARION-LIMESTONE 45
3,200 relay — Redbank Valley 9:23.28.
110 hurdles — Hogue (K) 20.3, Hartle (K), Monnoyer (CL).
100 — Kahle (RV) 11.6, Hunter (CL), McKinley (CL).
1,600 — Hansford (K) 5:00.10, Kiehl (CL), Fricko (RV).
400 — Byers (RV) 55.42, Reyes (K), Gourley (RV).
400 relay — Redbank Valley 44.68.
300 hurdles — Shick (RV) 48.0, Winters (K) , Megnin (CL).
800 —Rankin (CL) 2:16, Barnett (RV), Henry (K).
200 — McKinley (CL) 25.28, Hunter (CL), Winters (K).
3,200 — Hansford (K), Crompton (K), Fescenmyer (K).
1,600 relay — Redbank Valley 3:43.63.
Long jump — Ortz (RV) 19-11, Albright (K), Burke (CL).
Triple jump — Ortz (RV) 43-1.5, Albright (K), Graham (K).
High jump —Albright (K) 5-10, George (RV), Gourley (RV).
Shot put — Wagner (RV) 49-0.75, Delp (RV), Beal (K).
Discus — Wagner (RV) 165-9, Beal (K), Delp (RV).
Javelin — Hummell (CL) 164-7, Albright (K), Shick (RV).
Pole vault — Fescenmyer (K) 8-0, Henry (K), Slaugenhaupt (K).