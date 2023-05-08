at Rimersburg
BOYS
UNION/A-C VALLEY 94, CRANBERRY 55
3,200 relay — Union/A-C Valley (Blauser, Bliss, Buzard, Johnston) 10:39.
110 hurdles — Roxbury (UACV) 15.9, Merryman (C), Mellring (C).
100 — Skibinski (UACV) 11.7, Sanchez (C), I. Moranti (UACV).
1,600 — Johnston (UACV) 5:22, Wenner (C), Bashline (UACV).
400 — S. Morganti (UACV) 51.4, Heath (C), Kapp (C).
400 relay — Union/A-C Valley (S. Morganti, Roxbury, Fox, Skibinski) 44.6. (school record)
300 hurdles — Merryman (C) 421.4, Mellring (C), Blauser (UACV).
800 — Kapp (C) 2:26, Buzard (UACV), Bliss (UACV).
200 — S. Morganti (UACV) 22.9, Skibinski (UACV), Seybert (C).
3,200 — Smith (C) 13:17, Bashline (UACV), no third.
1,600 relay — Union/A-C Valley (Roxbury, Fox, Skibinski, S. Morganti) 3:47.
Long jump — Seybert (C) 20-3, Fox (UACV), Perry (C).
Triple jump — Fox (UACV) 39-4, Seybert (C), Blauser (UACV).
High jump — Smith (UACV) 6-8, Johnston (UACV), Heath (C).
Shot put — Chalmers (UACV) 51-0, Roxbury (UACV), Milford (C).
Discus — Chalmers (UACV) 143-11, Wilson (UACV), Schiffer (C).
Javelin — Clover (UACV) 127-7, Chalmers (UACV), Wenner (C).
Pole vault — Finch (C) 12-6, Wenner (C), Harry (C).
GIRLS
CRANBERRY 88.5, UNION/A-C VALLEY 57.5
3,200 relay — Cranberry (Ke. Hanna, Earp, Montgomery, Ka. Hanna) 11:12.
100 hurdles — Wry (C) 16.2, Farkas (UACV), Rembold (C).
100 — Russell (C) 12.6, Ithen (UACV), Bliss (UACV).
1,600 — Ka. Hanna (C) 5:51, Ke. Hanna (C), Rhoades (UACV).
400 — McGarvey (UACV) 1:12.4, Earp (C), Myers (UACV).
400 relay — Cranberry (Wry, Peterson, Reddinger, Russell) 54.0.
300 hurdles — Farkas (UACV) 48.9, Wry (C), Peterson (C).
800 — Montgomery (C) 2:36, Whitcomb (UACV), Mong (C).
200 — Bliss (UACV) 28.3, Ithen (UACV), Reddinger (C).
3,200 — Ke. Hanna (C) 13:17, no second or third.
1,600 relay — Union/A-C Valley (Bliss, McGarvey, Whitcomb, Farkas) 4:33.24.
Long jump — Russell (C) 18-3, Ithen (UACV), Whitcomb (UACV).
Triple jump — Russell (C) 35-8.75, Wry (C), Ashbaugh (UACV).
High jump — Hart (C) 4-9, Smith (UACV), Harris (UACV).
Shot put — Kindel (UACV) 27-3.5, Boocks (C), Collins (C).
Discus — Collins (C) 72-6, Kindel (UACV), (tie) Wry (C) and Karns (C).
Javelin — Bliss (UACV) 151-3 (school record), Ferringer (C), Collins (C).
Pole vault — McMasters (C) 7-0, Whitling (C), (tie) Earp (C) and Conner (UACV).
BOYS
UNION/A-C VALLEY 75, NORTH CLARION 71
3,200 relay — North Clarion 9:32.
110 hurdles — Burford (NC) 15.7, Roxbury (UACV), Lambert (NC).
100 — Burford (NC) 11.3, Hotchkiss (NC), Skibinski (UACV).
1,600 — Wilshire (NC) 5:09, McFarland (NC), Johnston (UACV).
400 — S. Morganti (UACV) 51.4, Keenen (NC), Buzard (UACV).
300 hurdles — Gourley (NC) 47.2, Blauser (UACV), Thomas (NC).
800 — Sliker (NC) 2:11, Wilshire (NC), McFarland (NC).
200 — S. Morganti (UACV) 22.9, Hotchkiss (NC), Skibisnki (UACV).
3,200 — McFarland (NC) 11:34, Nicewonger (NC), Turner (NC).
1,600 relay — Union/A-C Valley (Roxbury, Fox, S. Morganti, Skibinski) 3:47.
Long jump — Fox (UACV) 19-1.75, Lerch (NC), Blauser (UACV).
Triple jump — Fox (UACV) 39-4, Blauser (UACV), Burford (NC).
High jump — Smith (UACV) 6-8, Johnston (UACV), Shaffer (NC).
Shot put — Chalmers (UACV) 51-0, Roxbury (UACV), Hidman (NC).
Discus — Chalmers (143-11), Wilson (UACV), Burns (UACV).
Javelin — Clover (UACV) 127-7, Bish (NC), Chalmers (UACV).
Pole vault — Quinn (NC), no second or third.
GIRLS
UNION/A-C VALLEY 70, NORTH CLARION 70
3,200 relay — North Clarion (Guth, Copenhaver, O'Toole, G. Babington) 11:39.
100 hurdles — Farkas (UACV) 16.6, Shirey (NC), Boddorf (NC).
100 — Ithen (UACV) 13.5, Bliss (UACV), (tie) Sherbine (NC) and Copenhaver (NC).
1,600 — O'Toole (NC) 6:56, Rhoades (UACV), no third.
400 — Fair (NC) 1:04.0, Kline (NC), Guth (NC).
400 relay — North Clarion (Sherbine, Shirey, Copenhaver, Kline) 55.8.
300 hurdles — Farkas (UACV) 48.9, Shirey (NC), Morrison (UACV).
800 — G. Babington (NC) 2:26, S. Babington (NC), Whitcomb (UACV).
200 — Bliss (U) 28.3, Fair (NC), Copenhaver (NC).
3,200 — Not held.
1,600 relay — Union/A-C Valley (Bliss, McGarvey, Whiotcomb, Farkas) 4:33.24.
Long jump — Ithen (UACV) 15-1, Hannold (NC), Whitcomb (UACV).
Triple jump — Ashbaugh (UACV) 29-7.75, Whiotcomb (UACV), Durish (NC).
High jump — Smith (UACV) 4-3, Harris (UACV), Brinkley (NC).
Shot put — Armstrong (NC) 36-3.25, Siegel (NC), Kindel (UACV).
Discus — Siegel (NC) 78-3, Kindel (UACV), Steinman (NC).
Javelin — Bliss (UACV) 151-3 (school record), Sherbine (NC), Kindel (UACV).
Pole vault — Conner (UACV) 6-0, Scheftic (NC), Hannold (NC).
Union won meet on tiebreaker