track results May 9, 2023 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYSat Oil CityOIL CITY 116, FRANKLIN 34 3200 relay -- 110 hurdles --100 -- Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More Ads Display Ads Discover Cranberry & Seneca Bulletin More Special Editions Special Editions Save, Serve & Protect Spring Wheels Home & Garden Estate Planning Just for Women Insurance Wedding Guide New Year New Career Most Viewed Articles Area being cleared for memorial for Suzette Franklin man accused of rape dating back many years Oil City High School graduate to volunteer in Guyana Oil City man is 3rd charged in boy's fentanyl overdose death Franklin prom court announced Woman knows what it was like to feel 'abandoned' Polk K-9's nose for the job puts him in demand everywhere OC Swing Out is Saturday Man wanted on warrants charged with fleeing Man 'behaving strangely' near marina held on drug charges Display Ads Discover Cranberry & Seneca Bulletin