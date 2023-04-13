BOYS
at Frills Corners
Karns City 116.5, North Clarion 33.5
3,200 relay -- Karns City (Bell, Farren, Stroup, Booher) 8:59.6.
110 hurdles -- Burford (NC) 15.7, Hawk (KC), Price (KC).
100 -- Z. Kelly (KC) 11.5, Slater (KC), (tie) Martin (KC) and Lerch (NC).
1,600 -- Booher (KC) 5:05.9, Wilshire (NC), McFarland (NC).
400 relay -- Karns City (Martin, Rupp, B. Kelly, Z. Kelly) 45.2.
400 -- L. Wilson (KC) 57.3, B. Kelly (KC), Aaron (NC).
300 hurdles -- Hawk (KC) 45.1, Buti (KC), Thomas (NC).
800 -- Sliker (NC) 2:19.9, Farren (KC), Bell (KC).
200 -- Z. Kelly (KC) 24.2, Slater (KC), Coyle (KC).
3,200 -- Stroup (KC) 11:24.4, McFarland (NC), Nicewonger (NC).
1,600 relay -- Karns City (Wilson, Hawk, B. Kelly, Z. Kelly) 4:53.3.
Pole vault -- Wilson (KC) 9-6, Smith (KC), Quinn (NC).
High jump -- Bishop (KC) 5-6, Lambert (NC), Buti (KC).
Long jump -- Rupp (KC) 19.5, Martin (KC), Coyle (KC).
Triple jump -- Rupp (KC) 39.1, Bishop (KC), Burford (NC).
Shot -- Naser (NC) 37-11.5, Scherer (KC), Ealy (KC).
Discus -- Blair (KC) 107-5.5, Jones (KC), Peters (KC).
Javelin -- Bishop (KC) 128-0, Bish (NC), Peters (KC).
at Keystone
BOYS
A-C VALLEY/UNION 83, KEYSTONE 57
3,200 relay -- Keystone.
110 hurdles -- Roxbury (UA), 17.1; Smith (UA); Crompton (K).
100 -- S. Morganti (UA), 11.5; Thompson (K); Skibinski (UA).
1,600 -- J. Hansford (K), 5:13; Johnston (UA); Custer (K).
400 relay -- Union/A-C Valley, 45.06.
400 -- Fox (UA), 57.3; Schruers (K); Buzard (K).
300 hurdles -- Blauser (UA), 46.7; Smith (UA); Hartle (K).
800 -- Reyes (K), 2:22; Pheiff (K); Henry (K).
200 -- S. Morganti (UA), 23.7; Skibinski (UA); Thompson (K).
3,200 -- J. Hansford (K), 11.52; Bashline (UA); Henry (K).
1,600 relay -- Union/A-C Valley, 3:44.
Shot put -- Chalmers (UA), 49-10.5; Clover (UA); Beal (K).
Discus -- Chalmers (UA), 144-9; Beal (K); Clover (UA).
Javelin -- Albright (K), 145-2.5; Chalmers (UA); Clover (UA).
Pole vault -- Hawk (UA), 8-0; I. Morganti (UA)/Fescemeyer (K).
Long jump -- Smith (UA), 19-11; Albright (K); Fox (UA).
Triple jump -- Albright (K), 40-4; Blauser (UA); Fox (UA).
GIRLS
at Frills Corners
Karns City 109, North Clarion 40
3,200 relay -- North Clarion (S. Babington, G. Babington, O'Toole, Guth) 11:08.5.
100 hurdles -- Fritch (KC) 17.2, Galan (KC), Shirey (NC).
100 -- Martin (KC) 13.5, Sherbine (NC), Kline (NC).
1,600 -- O'Toole (NC) 6:31.7, Bonetto (KC), Schmoll (KC).
400 -- Fair (NC) 1:06.5, Booher (KC), Taylor (KC).
400 relay -- Karns City 54.7.
300 hurdles -- Fritch (KC) 51.6, Kamenski (KC), Dailey (KC).
800 -- G. Babington (NC) 2:40.3, S. Babington (NC), Rumbaugh (KC).
200 -- Martin (KC) 27.9, Kline (NC), Fair (NC).
3,200 -- Mooney (KC) 15:05.9, Dailey (KC).
1,600 relay -- North Clarion (S. Babington, G. Babington, Fair, Guth).
High jump -- Fox (KC) 4-7, Carden (KC), Brinkley (NC).
Pole vault -- Wilson (KC) 9-0, Colsey (KC), Galan (KC).
Long jump -- Martin (KC) 15-3.5, Colsey (KC), Wilson (KC).
Triple jump -- Fox (KC) 30-7, Prescott (KC), Wilson (KC).
Shot -- Fox (KC) 31-5, Karenbauer (KC), Siegel (NC).
Discus -- Karenbauer (KC) 96-9, Szczygiel (KC), Taylor (KC).
Javelin -- Szczygiel (KC) 108-10, Taylor (KC), Sherbine (NC).
at Knox
KEYSTONE 91, UNION/A-C VALLEY 46
3,200 relay -- Keystone, 12:39.
100 hurdles -- Farkas (UA), 18.2; Bliss (UA); Cotton (K).
100 -- Sell (K), 13.5; Ithen (UA); Sterner (K).
1,600 -- Heller (K), 7:15; Kinsler (K); Rhoades (UA).
400 relay -- Keystone, 5:35.
400 -- Plummer (K), 1:16; Mohn (UA); Bish (K).
300 hurdles -- Farkas (UA), 50.8; Beary (K); Cotton (K).
800 -- Whitcomb (UA), 2:53; Kinsler (K); Bish (K).
200 -- Sell (K), 27.9; Sterner (K); Evans (UA).
3,200 -- Heller (K), 16:18; Rhoades (UA); Bish (K).
1,600 relay -- Union/A-C Valley (Bliss, Whitcomb, Morrison, Farkas), 4:47.
Shot put -- Bell (K), 31-9; Bowser (K); Kindel (UA).
Discus -- Bowser (K), 72-7; Bell (K); Bish (K).
Javelin -- Bliss (UA), 125-1; Apel (K); Cotton (K).
Pole vault -- Cotton (K).
Long jump -- Patrick (K), 15-7.5; Ithen (UA); Albright (K).
Triple jump -- Patrick (K), 33-4; Whitcomb (UA); Albright (K).