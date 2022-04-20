Panthers sweep Lions
KNOX -- Keystone's girls track team won by the narrowest of margins, upending visiting Clarion-Limestone by a 75-74 tally in a KSAC showdown, while the Panthers made it a sweep with a 95-49 decision in the boys meet.
Sarah Cotton and Abbi Sell won a pair of solo events for Keystone, with Cotton claiming the 100 hurdles and pole vault while Sell crossed first in the 100 and 200 dashes. Samantha Heller added a victory in the 3,200, Ava Patrick a win in the triple jump and Cassidy Morris another in the shot put. Keystone also took the 400 relay to round out their wins.
For C-L, Ruby Smith took home a trio of victories in the 300 hurdles, discus and javelin, while Morgan McNaughton (1600, 800) and Brooke Kessler (long jump, high jump) were double-winners. Maci Grenci rounded out the solo wins, taking the 400, while Kylie Mumford, Emily Jamison, Loraine McBride and Maya Shook teamed up to win the 3,200 relay.
On the boys side, Mason Thompson (100 and 200), Drew Slaugenhaupt (110 hurdles, triple jump) and Jonathan Hansford (3200, 1600) won two events each with Ian Keth (long jump), Bret Wingard (high jump), Josh Beal (shot put) and Brock Champluvier (discus) adding solo victories for the Panthers, who also took the 1,600 relay.
Jason Megnin, Colton Keihl, Cody Whitling and Ty Rankin claimed the 3,200 relay for the Lions with Nate Megnin (400), Peyton Smith (300 hurdles), John Burke (pole vault) and Ryan Hummell (javelin) grabbing wins as well.