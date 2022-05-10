Paced by triple winners Kaiden Shreve and Jack Mumford, Oil City's boys track and field team clinched the Region 3 championship on Tuesday with an 82-68 home win over Corry. It was the first Oilers' boys team to win a region title in 11 years (2011 was the latest). Corry wound up earning a split by taking the girls meet, 82-67.
Shreve ran to first-place finishes in both the 110 and 300 hurdle events and also took the long jump as coach Trevor Johnson's Oilers capped off a perfect 4-0 record in region action. Oil City was 5-1 overall. Mumford's wins came in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
Four other Oilers also picked up victories, as did the 400 relay team of Justen Dunkle, Kyle Beichner, De'Vaughn Griffin and Isaiah Robinson. Ethen Knox claimed the 200 dash, Gavin Stephens took the triple jump, Sawyer Cavalline captured the pole vault and Cam Crocker won the discus.
On the girls side, Oil City once again had a pair of triple winners in Madison Salvo and Meghan Flinchbaugh.
Like Shreve in the boys' meet, Salvo also swept the hurdle events (100 and 300) while Flinchbaugh sprinted her way to first-place efforts in both the 100 and 200 dashes. In addition, Salvo and Flinchbaugh were part of the victorious 400 relay, which included Jada Heeter and Chayse Skinner.
Baine Snyder picked up a pair of wins for the Oilers by taking the high jump and pole vault while Emily Bly rounded out the list of first-place finishers by claiming the shot put.
Oil City will next compete in the District 10 Track and Field Championships, which will be held on Saturday, May 21, at Slippery Rock University.
Berries, Panthers earn sweeps
RIMERSBURG --Eliana Wry, Laiyla Russell and Ayanna Ferringer each were two-time winners as Cranberry's girls won a pair of KSAC meets with Keystone (83-67) and Union/Allegheny-Clarion Valley (83-62). In the boys meet, Keystone also won a pair of meets, besting Cranberry (94-56) and Union/A-C Valley (75-69).
Wry (100 hurdles), Russell (100) and Ferringer (400) each won an individual event for the Berries while the trio also teamed with Maria Anderson to win the 400 relay. Ellabay Perry contributed a victory in the 3,200 run while Brooke Hart added a win in the high jump.
The Panthers, who did get a win over the Falcon Knights (78-67), got solo wins from Samantha Heller (1,600), Abbi Sell (200), Cassidy Morris (discus) and Sarah Cotton (pole vault) while the 1,600 relay team of Sell, Ava Patrick, Jillian Winters and Kaylee Baker were also victorious. The Panthers also won the 3,200 relay.
Baylee Blauser won a pair of solo events for the Falcon Knights as she placed first in the long jump with a school record leap of 18-6.75 while she also topped the field in the high jump. Evie Bliss won the javelin with a District 9-qualifying throw of 120-11 while she also qualified for districts in the 100 and 300 hurdles as well. Dominika Logue (shot put), Daniella Farkas (300 hurdles) and Drew Whitcomb (800) also won an individual event.
In the boys meet, Mason Thompson (100), Jonathan Hansford (1,600), Josiah Hansford (3,200), Drew Slaugenhaupt (triple jump) and Kyle Nellis (javelin) were single winners for the Panthers while the 400 relay team was also victorious.
The Falcon Knights, who also got a win over the Berries (87-63) got a pair of solo wins from Hayden Smith as he set a school record in winning the high jump with a height of 6-7 while he also took first place in the long jump. Sam Morganti (400), Skylar Roxbury (200), Dawson Camper (shot put) and Landon Chalmers (discus) each won an individual event.
Micah Wry was a three-time winner for the Berries as he won the 110 and 300 hurdles while he also teamed with Sylas Fox, Kaleb Heath and Danny DeLong to win the 1,600 relay. Fox also added a win in the 800 while Dane Wenner took first in the pole vault and the 3,200 relay team of Noel Bunyak, Connor Miller, Christian Miller and Bey Seybert was also victorious.