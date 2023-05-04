Wolves sweep Lions
FRILLS CORNERS -- Gia Babington, Taylor Sherbine and Nicole Fair were triple winners as North Clarion's girls track and field team ousted visiting Clarion-Limestone, 101-46, while Mason Burford matched them with three wins of his own to give the Wolves a sweep with a 104-42 decision in the boys meet.
Gia Babington claimed the 800 while also taking part in the winning 3,200 relay alongside Sophie Babington, Rhiannon Copenhaver and Anna O'Toole and the 1,600 relay with Sophie Babington, Fair and Marley Kline.
Copenhaver, Kline and Lilly Shirey also joined Sherbine to win the 400 relay with Sherbine adding two more wins in the 100 and the javelin. Fair picked up solo wins in the 200 and 400 to round out her trio of firsts.
Shirey made it two wins by also claiming the 100 hurdles with Olivia Hannold (pole vault, long jump) and Addison Siegel (shot put, discus) picking up two wins apiece as well. Natalie Durish rounded out the Wolves winners by claiming the triple jump.
For C-L, Adisen Jackson (1,600), Ella Aaron (300 hurdles), Oliva Radaker (3,200) and Zoey Ferguson (high jump) earned victories.