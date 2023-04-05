Bulldogs drop first meet
CHICORA -- Aiden Ortz was a triple winner, but it wasn't enough as Redbank Valley lost its first meet of the season, 86-64 to homestanding Karns City in a KSAC dual meet.
Ortz won the long and triple jumps while also he also ran a leg on the winning 400 relay along with Ashton Kahle, Owen Harmon and Cam Wagner. Kieran Fricko took fkrst place in the 1,600 and 3,200 to joining Kahle (100) and Wagner (discus) as double winners for the Bulldogs while Brayden Delp (shot put) and Colton Shick (javelin) were single winners.