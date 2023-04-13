BOYS
Karns City 116.5, North Clarion 33.5
FRILLS CORNERS -- Karns City's Zach Kelly captured four events while Micah Rupp and Landon Wilson each added three wins as the Gremlins topped homestanding North Clarion, 116.5-33.5.
Kelly had firsts in the 100 and 200 dashes and was also on the 400 and 1,600 relays. Rupp picked up victories in the long jump and triple jump and he was also on the 400 relay while Wilson took the 400 and pole vault and was on the 1,600 relay,
Double winners for the Gremlins were Billy Kelly (400 relay, 1,600 relay), Dillan Stroup (3,200, 3,200 relay), Griffin Booher (1,600, 3,200 relay), Levi Hawk (300 hurdles, 1,600 relay) and Seth Bishop (high jump, javelin).
Also picking up wins were Kolby Blair (discus), Mason Bell (3,200 relay), Carter Farren (3,200 relay) and Mason Martin (400 relay).
Winners for North Clarion included Mason Burford (110 hurdles), Dane Sliker (800) and Noah Naser (shot put).
A-C Valley/Union 83, Keystone 57
KNOX -- Sam Morganti and Landon Chalmers were both double winners as Union/A-C Valley held off homestanding Keystone, 83-57.
Morganti claimed both the 100 and 200 dashes while Chalmers did his damage in the field events, throwing farthest in both the shot put and discus.
Also winning for the Falcons Knights were Skylar Roxbury (110 hurdles), Aiden Fox (400), JP Blauser (300 hurdles), Noah Hawk (pole vault) and Hayden Smith (long jump).
For the Panthers, Jonathan Hansford won the 1,600 and 3,200 while Tyler Albright took the javelin and triple jump. Cadin Reyes rounded out the Keystone winners with a victory in the 800.
GIRLS
Karns City 109, North Clarion 40
FRILLS CORNERS -- Despite getting district qualifying times from its 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams, North Clarion fell at home to Karns City, 109-40.
The She-Wolves' 1,600 relay of Sophie Babington, Gia Babington, Nicole Fair and Kaitlyn Guth qualified after winning their event, as did the 3,200 relay of Sophie Babington, Gia Babington, Guth and Anna O'Toole.
Gia Babington added a first in the 800, as did Fair in the 400 and O'Toole in the 1,600.
Triple winners for Karns City were McKenna Martin (100, 200, long jump) and Ava Fox (high jump, triple jump, shot) while Chloe Fritch (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) was a double winner.
Keystone 91, Union/A-C Valley 46
KNOX -- Abbi Sell, Samantha Heller and Ava Patrick each took home a pair of first-place finishes as the Panthers upended visiting U/ACV, 91-46.
Sell dominated the short distance events, taking the 100 and 200, while Heller owned the long distance, winning the 1,600 and 3,200. Patrick added her victories in the long jump and triple jump.
Also for Keystone, Emma Plummer won the 400, Jersey Bell the shot put, Natalie Bowser the discus and Sarah Cotton the pole vault. The Panthers also took first in the 3,200 relay and the 400 relay.
For the Falcon Knights, Daniella Farkas was a triple winner, taking the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles while also teaming with Drew Whitcomb, Evie Bliss and Kyleigh Morrison to win the 1,600 relay. Whitcomb added a second victory in the 800, as did Bliss in the javelin.