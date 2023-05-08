TENNIS
Oil City 5, Rocky Grove 0
Jackson Dilks, Sam Smith and Spencer Greene swept the singles matches to lead Oil City to a 5-0 victory over visiting Rocky Grove in a Region 1 match at Senior Day.
Dilks opened with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Brianna Barnett in No. 1 play, Smith followed with a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Andrew Young at No. 2 while Greene completed the sweep with a 6-1, 6-2 verdict over Alex Johnston.
The Oilers, who finished the season with a 4-11 record, added a pair of wins in doubles play as the No. 1 duo of Dylan Bly and Simon Burkett came away with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Miranda Gardner and Cailyn Monaco while the No. 2 tandem of Justin Garland and Harlynn Myers received a win by forfeit.