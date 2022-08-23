LABEL HEAD:
OIL CITY TRAFFIC
Although traffic delays in Oil City continued early Tuesday because of construction in the downtown area, the situation increasingly improved during the course of the morning in comparison with the congestion that both motorists and police encountered Monday.
According to Oil City Police Chief Dave Ragon, personnel from Oil City Fire Department EMS and PennDOT changed the timer on the traffic light at the intersection of Petroleum and West Front streets on the South Side to help reduce congestion on the Spc. Jonathan R. Kephart Memorial Bridge.
At about 8 a.m., which was before the timer was adjusted, the newspaper observed traffic had built the full length of the bridge.
By about 9 a.m., after the adjustment to the timer had been made, the newspaper observed stopped traffic beginning to fluctuate between one-quarter and one-half the length of the bridge.
At about 10 a.m., Ragon said he drove through the intersections that had been causing the delays, including those in the downtown area, and "It was pretty smooth; it was really pretty nice. The light (time adjustment) looks like its working and flaggers aren't needed."
According to Ragon, the traffic lights at Elm and Sycamore streets were set to flash in order to keep traffic moving through downtown. The light at Seneca Street is operating as normal.
On Monday, the length of Center Street was lined with bump-and-go traffic, and vehicles were observed stopped in the middle of its intersections with both Elm and Seneca streets once the traffic lights turned red. According to Ragon, "The traffic was even up onto Plummer Street."
The improvement in traffic flow comes a day after Ragon and his officers spent a large portion of it directing traffic.
He had asked Western New York and Pennsylvania Railroad, which is replacing the crossing at Seneca Street near the end of the Veterans Bridge, to provide flaggers on Monday because police couldn't spend the entire day at intersections easing congestion of which the railroad's construction was partly responsible.
Also contributing to the traffic delays was the first day of work to replace eight light poles and sidewalk reconstruction around Town Square. Monday also was the first day of work to replace the railroad crossing.
By late Monday afternoon, those flaggers had not arrived. The traffic light timer at Route 8 and Petroleum streets was adjusted to shorten the wait time in the left-hand turn lane for motorists traveling across the bridge to the South Side.
On Tuesday, Ragon said, the railroad would have pulled workers from the construction site to handle flagging duties if the adjustments to the traffic lights' timers had not eased congestion.