A full July 4 holiday weekend of racing is in store for area enthusiasts as Tri-City Raceway Park begins its July 4 holiday tonight with practice sessions for all classes that will be in action over the extended holiday weekend.
Grandstand admission is free for the practice sessions, but there will be pit passes sold for all competitors and those fans wanting to get close up and personal with the racers.
"We have fun activities and great racing planned and there will be something of interest for all racing fans," track owner Merle Black said.
Racing action will be held both Saturday and Sunday with complete programs each night.
The Shawgo Real Estate, LLC 410 Sprint Cars will race both nights and some of the big questions surrounding this division is whether A.J. Flick can continue his hot streak and will Rickie Peterson be back to challenge him. Past champions Jack Sodeman Jr. and Brandon Matus are expected to compete while the jury is still out on if Bob Felmlee will rebound from his crash.
The Donovan & Bauer Auto Group 358 Modifieds will only compete on Saturday night, but many of those racers are expected to return on Sunday to challenge for the Big Block Modifieds of the BRP Modified Tour.
Some big-name drivers who will most likely pull double duty are Jimmy Holden, Kevin Hoffman and Lonny Riggs, and others. Jeremiah Shingledecker has two complete cars, one with a Big Block and the other with a Small Block, so it will be interesting to see which car he elects to run on Sunday.
Eric Rudolph of New York, winner of the opener at Tri-City, also has both powerplants available, so fans may see him in action as well.
The 4 Your Car Connection Mini Stocks will also race both nights and Levi Maskal will be looking to make it 4-for-4 with a pair of wins.
Qualifying races for the Penn Ohio Pro Stocks vs. Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Pro Stocks will be held on Saturday with the feature event set for Sunday.
Also on Saturday's lineup is the Vintage Modifieds while the RUSH Sprint Cars and the Junior Sprints will add variety to the Sunday night program.
A fireworks show will be held following the Sunday night races.
Pit gates will open each day at 2 p.m. and grandstand gates at 4. On track action starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday while the start time will be 5 p.m. on Sunday.
General admission prices will be $20 for all adults (regardless of age) on Saturday and $25 on Sunday. Students (ages 10-15) will be admitted for $15 on Saturday and $20 on Sunday while children (ages 9 and under) will be free of charge.
Pit passes can be purchased on a package basis or for individual nights. The three-day package is $90, the two-day package (Saturday and Sunday only) will be $70. Single night pit passes will be $25 for Friday, $35 for Saturday and $40 for Sunday.
For more information, call Tri-City Raceway Park at (724) 967-4601 or by emailing the office at: tricityracewaypark2020@gmail.com.
Tri-City Raceway Park is located a few miles north of Franklin at 3430 State Route 417 in Oakland Township.