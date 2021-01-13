HARRISBURG–The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 214 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
According to the state, 141 of those cases were from Forest County alone (139 confirmed and two probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 571 cases (521 confirmed and 50 probable). The county's total deaths stands at eight.
In addition, the state said Venango County reported one new virus-related death, giving the county 58 total deaths.
Venango County, the state said, also reported 37 new cases (30 confirmed and seven probable) and Clarion County reported 36 new cases (nine confirmed and 27 probable).
Venango County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,817 cases (2,322 confirmed and 495 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 2,289 cases (1,510 confirmed and 779 probable). The county's total number of deaths stands at 53.
Elsewhere in the region
Mercer county, the state said, reported five additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, giving the county 179 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 81 new cases (41 confirmed and 40 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 6,801 cases (5,548 confirmed and 1,253 probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported three additional virus-related deaths, giving the county 107 total deaths.
The county, the state said, also reported 28 new cases (21 confirmed and seven probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 5,425 cases (4,419 confirmed and 1,006 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Wednesday reported 7,619 new statewide positive cases, 344 more than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total to 741,389 cases (656,131 confirmed and 85,258 probable). Most of the patients hospitalized are age 65 and older.
- Statewide, there were 349 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 18,429, the state said. Most of the cumulative deaths have occurred in patients age 65 or older.
- The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 75%, up 1% from what had been reporting.
- The number of tests that have been negative for the virus in the tri-county area is 16,807, the state said, Statewide there have been 3,416,342 negative test results.
Care facilities
-A nursing and personal care facilities list, a cumulative table compiled by the state that is updated daily, now shows Clarion County added three resident cases. The county now has 233 resident cases, 93 employee cases and 23 deaths among six unnamed facilities.
That same chart shows Venango County added one resident case and three deaths. The county now has 217 resident cases, 39 employee cases and 24 deaths among nine unnamed facilities.
The chart also shows Forest County subtracted one resident case and added one employee case and one death. The county now has 115 resident cases, 23 employee cases and three deaths at one unnamed facility.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities shows there are now 58,177 resident cases and 10,867 cases among employees for a total of 69,044 cases at 1,505 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 9,793 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."