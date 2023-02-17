SHARON -- Franklin's Cael Dailey and Gary Kiselka and Cochranton's trio of Kyle Lantz, Blake Foulk and Cash Morrell each advanced to today's semifinals following wins Friday night in the District 10 Section 2-AA wrestling tournament at Sharon High School.
After receiving a first-round bye, Dailey decked Sharpsville's Gavin Cannon in 31 seconds to advance to the semifinals in the 114-pound weight class. Dailey, 28-3 on the season, will next face Hunter Geibel of Commodore Perry.
Kiselka picked up a pair of pins in the 215-pound division to hike his season record to 11-7. He opened the tournament by pinning Kolton Wilkinson of Reynolds in 3:48 and followed that up by flattening Malachi Hyde of Greenville in 2:24. Kiselka will face Saegertown's Porter Brooks in today's semifinal bout.
Two other Knights -- Trenton Rice at 133 and Drew Kockler at 152 -- also had opening-round wins before dropping into the consolation brackets.
Franklin's Jonah Heckathorne, who entered with a 22-9 record, dropped a tough 9-6 decision to Grove City's Alex Hackwelder, who improved to 23-10 with the win.
Dallas Ross (8-14) dropped his opening bout as well, but came back for a technical fall over Saegertown's Nick Craig in the 127-pound consys.
As for Cochranton, Lantz and Morrell each recorded pins in advancing to the semis while Foulk won by decision.
Lantz (22-7) needed 1:19 to oust Cole Geibel of Commodore Perry at 107 pounds. He will face Greenville's Madilyn Enterline in today's semis.
Morrell improved to 23-8 with a 46-second pin of Preston Gorton of Cambridge Springs at 139. His next opponent in today's semis will be Wyatt Lazzar of Commodore Perry.
Foulk pushed his season mark to 23-12 after pulling out a 10-6 decision over Brayden Porter of Greenville at 133. He semifinal opponent will be Brody Beck of Cambridge Springs.
Cameron Boozer (114) and Noah McMaster (215) each won their opening bouts before dropping into the consolation bracket.
Action will continue today at 9:15 a.m. with the finals slated to begin at 5:30 p.m.