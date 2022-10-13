Several of the top area high school cross country runners will be in action today in the 48th Annual Rocky Grove Invitational at Two Mile Run County Park.
Tournament director and Rocky Grove cross country head coach Josh Beightol said this year's event will feature more than 1,100 runners from more than 45 schools.
Some of the top boys teams attending include Region 7 champion Oil City, Region 3 champion Rocky Grove, along with Grove City (Region 2) and Lakeview (Region 1).
Several of the area's top runners will be on hand as more than 250 boys runners are expected to compete while more than 200 girls are entered.
Coach Trevor Johnson of Oil City, a Rocky Grove High School graduate and a former participant in this race, feels his Oilers have a shot at winning the overall team title with the likes of Jack Mumford, Elijah Brosius, Keegan Kirkwood, Eli Collins and Andy McGarvie.
Oil City will no doubt be challenged by Grove City, whose top six runners were all grouped within a minute of each other for most of the season. That group consists of Joshua Jones, MJ Pottinger, Quinn McKnight, Justy Brown, Isaiah Stauff and Colsen Frank.
Beightol, another Rocky Grove grad and former competitor, hopes his quintet of Ethan Knapp, Evan Wolfgong, Easton Adamczyk, Schiffer Anderson and Gauge Gierlach can also present a challenge for the varsity boys team title as well.
The field will also include Franklin standouts Caleb Prettyman and Jay Prettyman, as well as Lakeview's trio of Colson Jenkins, James Alexander and Phil Peltonen and Cochranton's tandem of Kyler Woolstrum and Chase Miller.
Several top runners from District 9's Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference will also attend. North Clarion, the KSAC champion, will send its quintet of Aiden Thomas, Kaine McFarland, Gabriel Fair, Dane Sliker and Jackson Nicewonger, along with Cranberry's threesome of Dalton Wenner, Ben Seybert and Dane Wenner. Keystone's Jonathan Hansford will also participate.
There will be no shortage of star power for the varsity girls race, either. Franklin's Nadalie Latchaw figures to contend for the individual title while Titusville, the Region 7 champs, will eye the team trophy behind Anna Mehlenbacher, Madeline Johnson and Sophia Sampson.
Cranberry's trio of Karleigh Shaffer and twin sisters Kelsey and Kayla Hanna will be formidable, as will Oil City's Kennedy Liederbach and Ella Speece, Lakeview's Kady Alexander and Kendall Emmert, Rocky Grove's Isabelle Griffin, North Clarion's Katie Bauer and Nicole Fair, Allegheny-Clarion Valley's Drew Whitcomb and Grove City freshman Josie Jones.
The seven-race event at Pioneer Flats will begin at 8:45 a.m. with the elementary boys, followed by the tiny trotters and the elementary girls.
The varsity girls will commence at 9:15 a.m. with the varsity boys to follow. The junior high girls and boys races will conclude the running portion with awards to follow.
There will be concession stands as well as t-shirts available for purchase.