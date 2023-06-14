In what has rapidly become one of the biggest area events of the year, Two Mile Run County Park will once again play host this weekend to several of the nation's top archers for the International Bowhunting Organization's (IBO) second leg of its Triple Crown National Championship.
"We've had more than 300 pre-registrations already and I easily expect that we'll have 850-900 archers competing," said Tom Prody of Fertigs, who will again wear many hats as the Shoot Host. "The numbers just keep going up and it looks like we're going to exceed last year's total."
Prody estimates that there will be at least 20 states represented with most coming from the northeastern part of the United States.
"We mostly just provide the location for the event," Two Mile Run park manager Luke Kauffman. "Tom Prody and the Fertigs club set up the targets and get everything ready.
"We offer a lot of camping and all of our reservation sites are taken," Kauffman added. "People started showing up on Wednesday and campers have been coming in to get a spot. A lot of first-come, first-serve electric sites are still available, but hopefully they get filled up this weekend."
The first leg of the IBO Triple Crown series was held May 19-21 at Pipestem, West Virginia with the third and final leg set for July 14-16 at Nelsonville, Ohio.
"They had about 1,000 archers for the first leg and we've gotten above 900 in the past, so anything above 900 in a win," Kauffman said.
The IBO was created in 1984 and soon after, the Triple Crown of Bowhunting was launched. It consisted of three national tournaments hosted in separate states.
Utilizing identical rules and classes, the Triple Crown culminates with the crowning of national champions of various age, gender and equipment classes.
Prody and his Fertigs club members not only set up and maintain the various ranges and 3-D targets, but they're also in charge of all the scheduling and all of the vendors.
"We put a lot of hard work into this and the feedback has always been extremely positive," Prody said.