Union School District will move to remote instruction on Monday after several staff members were reported to be either COVID-19 positive or potentially exposed to the virus.
Union School District Superintendent John Kimmel said in a letter posted to the district's website that in-person instruction is not possible due to the number of people who are to be quarantined.
The school district will remain in remote instruction through Wednesday and into the holiday break, Kimmel's letter said.
With the break, the district will be able to "resume operations" on Dec. 2, after deep cleaning the facilities and allowing time for the quarantined staff to return, the letter said.
Students are expected to log into online classes at 10:30 a.m. on Monday and follow the schedule communicated by their building principal, the letter said.
On Tuesday students will follow the district's normal schedule and on Wednesday, the district will be operating on a half day schedule, the letter said.
Kimmel said in his letter that the district "will continue to work hard to return to normal operations so that our parents may have the ability to choose between remote learning and in-person instruction."