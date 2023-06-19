EUGENE, Ore. -- Just a few weeks after defending his PIAA state championship, Union's Hayden Smith set the bar -- pun intended -- even higher as he tied for second place in the high jump on Saturday at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
Smith, who competes for the Unioin/A-C Valley program and is heading into his senior year, cleared a height of 6 feet, 9 inches at the event, which features the top track and field athletes from all across the country.
That mark matched the winning height, but Smith needed three chances to clear while winner Riyon Rankin completed the leap on his first attempt. Rankin competes for Brunswick High School out of Brunswick, Georgia and recently broke the state record with a leap jump of 7 feet, 3.75 inches at the Georgia championships. Smith tied with Bowler, Wisconsin's Emmitt Kietlinski, who also need three attempts to clear.
Smith is just several weeks removed from claiming his second-straight state title in the high jump, winning with a leap of 6 feet, 8 inches. That came following a record-setting performance at the District 9 championships, where his mark of 6 feet, 8.25 inches set a new district standard.