Jim Coursen (left), head of the Barkeyville Water Authority, and Jeremy Holtz (right), operational manager of the facility, give Bob Morgan, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development, a tour of the recent project to update the residential and commercial system. Other USDA staff members are on the left.
Jim Coursen from the Barkeyville Water Authority and Bob Morgan with U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development discuss the most recent renovations to the former water facility. At this site, a commercial water line is accessible that was run underneath Interstate 80 by directional drilling.
Deb Eckelberger, development director at the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority, shows Bob Morgan with U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development some of the history on display in one of the board’s rooms.
Photos by Jamie Hunt
Deb Eckelberger with FICDA shows Bob Morgan with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development the Titusville Fabricators plant housed within FICDA.
The sun shone brightly and the weather was clear for a good look at what has been happening in northwest Pennsylvania as Bob Morgan, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, visited the Oil Region for a tour on Tuesday.
Morgan and some fellow staff from USDA Rural Development toured the Barkeyville Municipal Authority, the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) complex and the Downs Building in Oil City, all of which were recently awarded USDA Rural Development grants for projects and facility improvements.