The sun shone brightly and the weather was clear for a good look at what has been happening in northwest Pennsylvania as Bob Morgan, state director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development, visited the Oil Region for a tour on Tuesday.

Morgan and some fellow staff from USDA Rural Development toured the Barkeyville Municipal Authority, the Franklin Industrial and Commercial Development Authority (FICDA) complex and the Downs Building in Oil City, all of which were recently awarded USDA Rural Development grants for projects and facility improvements.

HELEN FIELDING, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at helenfielding.thederrick@gmail.com or 814-677-8374.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags