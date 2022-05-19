The (number)th annual Venango County Youth Field Day will be held on June 18th, 2022 at the Oil City Izaak Walton Club. The event is directed at youth ages 7-17 and is completely free. (What is the start and end time?)
The purpose of the event is to introduce community youth to shooting, hunting, and other outdoor sports such as fishing and canoeing.
This year's activities include:
- Smallbore .22 Rifle
- Muzzleloader
- Skeet Shooting
- Archery
- Air Rifle
- Pheasants Forever
- Fishing
- Canoeing
- Fur Taking
- Firearm Safety
- Turkey Calls
All equipment and supplies will be provided at no cost, as well as lunch for all attendees and volunteers. Each youth participant will be offered a T-shirt and a chance at door prizes.
For more information, contact VenangoYFD@gmail.com, or visit the event's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VenangoYFD.