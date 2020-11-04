HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced Venango County reported 46 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases reported by the county breaks its previous highest single-day total of 31, which was reported Oct. 28.
The county, the state said, now has a cumulative total of 359 cases (266 confirmed and 93 probable).
Clarion County, the state said, reported 13 new cases (six confirmed and seven probable) and now has a cumulative total of 277 cases (203 confirmed and 74 probable).
Forest County, the state said, holds at a cumulative total of 19 cases (16 confirmed and three probable).
Crawford County, the state said, reported 26 new cases (23 confirmed and three probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 650 cases (515 confirmed and 135 probable).
Mercer County, the state said, reported 33 new cases (17 confirmed and 16 probable), giving the county a cumulative total of 1,227 cases (1,029 confirmed and 198 probable).
Statewide statistics
- The state on Wednesday reported 2,795 new statewide positive cases, 80 fewer than the number reported Tuesday, raising the cumulative total of cases to 217,666 (206,800 confirmed and 10,866 probable). There are 12,663 cases among health care workers.
The state said daily case increases are now the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic.
The number of new positive cases reported Wednesday marks three consecutive days in which more than 2,000 new cases were reported and eight of the past nine days.
There also have been 29 consecutive days in which more than 1,000 additional cases were reported.
Fewer than 1,000 new cases have been reported in 137 of the past 185 days.
- Statewide, there were 35 new deaths reported Wednesday, raising the total to 8,890, the state said.
Care facilities
- In the state Department of Human Services nursing and personal care facilities document, which was updated Wednesday, Country Springs Personal Care Home in Sligo now reports fewer than five resident cases. The facility now has fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem now reports fewer than five employee cases. The document previously showed no reported cases from that facility.
Cumulative statistics from Clarion Senior Living continue to show five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
Also in that document, cumulative statistics from Oil City Senior Living continue to show fewer than five employee cases.
- In the state Department of Health's nursing and personal care facilities document, which was also updated Wednesday, UPMC Northwest Transitional Care Unit now lists fewer than five resident cases and fewer than five employee cases. The document previously showed no reported cases from that facility.
Oil City Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative data now lists fewer than five employee cases when previously no employee cases were reported. The document continues to list fewer than five employee cases at the facility.
Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center cumulative statistics now lists no resident cases at the facility, down from the nine resident cases previously reported at the facility. The document continues to list fewer than five employee cases at the facility.
Clarion Healthcare & Rehabilitation cumulative statistics continue to list 14 resident cases and fewer than five employee cases.
- Statewide data on nursing and personal care facilities show there are now 26,721 resident cases and 5,753 cases among employees for a total of 32,474 cases at 1,094 distinct facilities in 63 counties.
- The state said there are a total of 5,851 deaths that have been reported from nursing and personal care facilities.
Area health systems
- Butler Health System on Wednesday reported Clarion Hospital had collected 7,089 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 5,778 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 282 tests were positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the hospital has five COVID-19 in-patients (two suspected and three confirmed). One of those patients are in the hospital's intensive care unit.
Recovery rate and testing
- The state is reporting a statewide recovery rate of 75%, down 1% from what had been reported.
- The number of statewide tests administered between Oct. 28 and Tuesday is 277,017, including 16,425 positive results, according to the state.
- The number of people in the tri-county area who have tested negative for the virus, the state said, is 11,243. Statewide, there have been 2,374,265 people who have tested negative.
- Statistics from the state, area health systems or officials could vary.
To view additional data and information, including Pennsylvania maps that break down the number of COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code, go to www.health.pa.gov and click on "Coronavirus (COVID-19)."