During his visit to many areas of Venango County on Wednesday, Khazar Ibrahim, the ambassador of Azerbaijan to the U.S., reflected on his impressions of the region.
Ibrahim said the tour of the Drake Well Museum and several other local sites made for "a very productive, very enjoyable day. It was fantastic."
"It is unbelievable. The people are the best treasure," he said about his impression of Venango County.
"When you see the first female judge (in Venango County history), she is charismatic. And the students at the high school asking interesting questions with such open minds. Seeing the history of oil here and how that had an impact on the way the towns were built and the way people live."
He also noted the hospitality of the people and the natural beauty of the area, some of which he saw early Wednesday morning before the sightseeing began. That's when he took a walk on the bike trail in Oil City.
"I stayed with Don Smith. He was the first person I met in Oil City. I think you cannot find a better person," Ibrahim said. "We had a wonderful time talking...I felt as if I was in my family, though I had been there for a couple of hours," Ibrahim said.
"I also want to mention County Commissioner Sam Breene, unbelievable. He helped out a lot."
— By Kara O'Neil