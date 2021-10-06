7TH-8TH GRADE FOOTBALL
Oil City 38, Warren 8
Oil City's Stephen Heise ran for two touchdowns and Cole Findlay added a TD run and three 2-point conversions Wednesday night as the Oilers cruised past visiting Warren, 38-8 at the Oil Field.
Oil City (3-3) grabbed a 16-0 lead in the first quarter as Heise opened the scoring with a 44-yard run and he passed to Findlay for the conversion. Spence Singleton later added a two-yard TD run and Heise passed to Zander Black for the 2-point conversion.
Heise had a 39-yard scoring run in the second quarter before Carter Bell added a five-yard touchdown run. Heise again passed to Findlay for the conversion, making it 30-0 at the half.
The Dragons scored their lone TD in the third quarter while the Oilers' final score came on a 24-yard run from Findlay in the fourth quarter. He also ran in the conversion to cap off the scoring.
Bart Rosen added an interception for the Oilers.
Oil City will play at Meadville on Wednesday.