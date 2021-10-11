Union 3, Forest Area 0
RIMERSBURG -- Hailey Kriebel served for eight aces while Grace Kindel and Keira Croyle added six aces apiece as Union topped visiting Forest Area, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9 in KSAC play.
Croyle also had seven assists for the Golden Damsels, Dominika Logue had four kills while Kriebel added three kills and Kindel had two kills.
Izzy Flick recorded two kills for the Fires while Peighton Trout and Leah Wagner had one ace apiece and Olivia Thompson had a dig.
Forest Area will play today at Karns City.