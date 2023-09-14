Cranberry 3, VC 0
Sarah Schoch served for 16 points, including nine aces, as Cranberry rolled to a 25-6, 25-8, 25-14 victory over Venango Catholic in a KSAC match at Monsignor Antoun Gymnasium.
Jadyn Shumaker added nine kills and a block for coach Jennifer Stover's Berries (4-4) while Allie Rembold chipped in with 15 assists, seven points and three aces.
Other contributors for Cranberry were Avery Coe with 10 points, five aces and five assists and Kennedy Stewart with six points, two aces and three kills.
Martina Baughman paced the Vikings with a pair of digs while Morgan Wessell and Olivia Miller each recorded an ace.
Cranberry also took the junior varsity match, 25-11, 25-6 behind Addison Goodman's 12 points and Ella Fisher's nine points. Elena Garland collected a kill, a dig and an ace for the Vikings while Catherine Rigg also had an ace.
Cranberry will next play at A-C Valley on Monday while Venango Catholic will host Keystone on Tuesday.
Keystone 3, Forest Area 0
MARIENVILLE -- Keystone hit the road for a KSAC clash, using scores of 25-8, 25-16, 25-4 to take down Forest Area.
The Panthers used a balanced attack on their way to the victory, getting 11 points, eight aces and seven kills from Audrey Burrows, as well as 14 points and 11 assists from Bryanna Mong. Ava Patrick added eight kills and a pair of blocks to the victory.
Keystone also won the JV matchup, 25-17, 25-17, behind 11 points, eight aces, seven assists and five kills.
The Panthers will travel to Oil City on Monday.