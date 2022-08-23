CLA 3, Bethel Christian 2
Christian Life Academy picked up its first win on the young season with five-set thriller on Tuesday evening, taking down visiting Bethel Christian, 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-9, in an NPCC clash.
Destiny Bickel stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 13 aces, 13 assists and seven digs in the victory while Kelsi Siegworth added 23 digs and eight points. Savannah Bishop piled up 15 digs, six kills and a block also with Macayla Heim going for eight points, eight kills and a block and Carmondy Johnson and Tristian Cornmesser serving up 11 points apiece.
The Eagles (1-1, 1-0 NPCC) will be back in action today when they travel to Tidioute Charter.