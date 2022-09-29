Keystone boosted its season record up to 11-1 after taking down Cranberry 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17 in a KSAC clash at the Berrydome on Thursday night.
En route to the victory, Leah Exley hammered out 20 kills while serving for 18 points and six aces and making 18 digs defensively to lead the Panthers. Kennedy Kaye had a game-high 21 digs while Cameron Peters was close behind with 16 of her own. Sydney Bell added 10 points and eight kills.
The Berries fell to 7-4 with the loss, despite getting 10 kills, five points, four digs and two blocks from Ayanna Ferringer. Brooke Hart tallied seven kills, five digs and three aces and Ashlynn Collins 15 assists, 10 points and four digs. Mackenzie Karnes also logged 14 digs and two blocks.
Keystone also won the junior varsity match, 25-17, 25-21, getting 14 digs and six points from Gwyn Manno and nine kills and three blocks from Ava Patrick.
Keystone will host North Clarion on Monday before Cranberry hosts Karns City on Tuesday for Senior Night.
A-C Valley 3, Union 0
RIMERSBURG -- Lexi Ruckdeschel stacked up 12 kills, 12 digs and eight aces as Allegheny-Clarion Valley rolled past homestanding Union, 25-13, 25-17,25-13, in KSAC play.
Jenna Stefanacci handed out 18 assists in the victory for the Falcons (7-3) while Mackenzie Parks made 13 digs and four kills, Keira McVay added eight digs and Bella Ielase ripped five kills.
A-C Valley will return to the net on Tuesday when it heads to Clarion.
Reynolds 3, Oil City 0
TRANSFER -- Emma Stahl collected 14 digs, nine points and two aces, but it wasn't enough as Oil City dropped a 25-17, 25-19,25-23 decision on the road to Reynolds in a Region 3 matchup.
Chayse Skinner added 12 digs in the loss for the Oilers (2-9) with Nicki Petro serving up seven points as well.
Oil City pulled out a win in the junior varsity contest, 25-17, 15-25, 16-14, behind six kills and six assists from Nyssa Hanlon, six digs from Daleah Jones and six digs and five kills from Shayla Hanlon.
The Oilers will be at Commodore Perry on Monday.
Redbank Valley 3, North Clarion 0
NEW BETHLEHEM -- Redbank Valley bumped its record up to 6-2 on the season with a 25-21, 25-14, 25-12 KSAC victory at home over North Clarion.
Alivia Huffman notched a double-double of 12 kills and 10 digs for the Bulldogs while Caylen Rearick made a game-high 19 digs. Taylor Ripple added five kills and five aces, Mylee Harmon handed out 15 assists and Raegan George notched seven digs.
For the She-Wolves (5-5), Kylie Disney tallied 18 digs, Ainsley Hartle seven digs and 14 assists and Makenzie Lupole seven kills and six digs.
Both teams are back in action Monday with Redbank hosting Homer-Center and North Clarion traveling to Keystone.